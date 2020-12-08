Vignarajah (Photo: WBAL)

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE has added attorney and former BALTIMORE mayoral candidate THIRU VIGNARAJAH as a fill-in host. The BALTIMORE native is a YALE and HARVARD LAW graduate and former clerk for SULREME COURT Justice STEPHEN BREYER; he served as a prosecutor and MARYLAND State Deputy Attorney General and Assistant U.S. Attorney, with the appeals of the "SERIAL" Season 1 ADNAN SYED case among the proceedings he handled.



“THIRU’s unique experiences and intimate knowledge of BALTIMORE and MARYLAND is a welcome addition to WBAL," said Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN. "We anticipate his insight and opinions will be of great interest to our listeners."

