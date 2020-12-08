ADLARGE MEDIA and WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC (WCPM) have expanded their relationship to include affiliate representation for WCPM and its production music catalog. ADLARGE, an exclusive network radio ad sales partner for WCPM, is now taking over the production music company’s exclusive radio station affiliate sales. The announcement comes as WCPM opens two new studios in NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES and welcomes a new leadership team.

ADLARGE VP/Affiliate Marketing JESSICA SHERMAN commented, "WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC is well-known for the breadth and diversity of its catalog. In today’s competitive media landscape, radio stations need quick access to a wide range of music choices for their production needs. And WCPM’s expansive catalog and music supervision team make it easy to source sound swiftly to keep up with production demands."

WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC VP/Licensing & Music Services added, "Our experience with ADLARGE as our ad sales partner has been incredibly rewarding thus far, and we’re excited to extend this partnership to representing our music with radio stations directly. We’re very proud of our extensive catalog and feel it is in the best hands possible with ADLARGE."

For more information on accessing WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC, contact JESSICA SHERMAN at jessica@adlarge.com or (917) 549-3735.

