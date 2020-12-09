-
All Access Special: Year End Hot Picks - The Best Of 2020
December 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
It's our annual ALL ACCESS SPECIAL: YEAR END HOT PICKS - THE BEST OF 2020. ALL ACCESS editors have collected Top 5 Year End lists from programmers and record label execs to bring you the Best Of 2020 in eight music formats.
Find all the 2020 Top 5 lists on our Year End Hot Picks pages by clicking each format link. Below are the #1 Most Picked Year End Hot Picks in each format:
The Best Of 2020
Alternative #1 Album of 2020 is TAME IMPALA/The Slow Rush (INTERSCOPE)
Country #1 Song of 2020 is GABBY BARRET/I Hope (WARNER/WAR)
Hot/Modern AC #1 Song of 2020 is THE WEEKND/Blinding Lights (XO/REPUBLIC)
Rock #1 Album of 2020 is OZZY OSBOURNE/Ordinary Man (Epic)
Top 40 Mainstream #1 Song of 2020 is THE WEEKND/Blinding Lights (XO/REPUBLIC)
Top 40 Rhythmic #1 Song of 2020 is DABABY ROCKSTAR F/RODDY RICCH (SCMG/INTERSCOPE)
Triple A #1 Album Of 2020 is (tied) JASON ISBELL/400 Unit Reunions (SOUTHEASTERN/THIRTY TIGERS) & TAME IMPALA/The Slow Rush (INTERSCOPE)
Urban/UAC #1 Song of 2020 is SNOH AALEGRA/I Want You Around (ARTIUM/AWAL/ROC NATION)