Top 5 Lists Of 2020

It's our annual ALL ACCESS SPECIAL: YEAR END HOT PICKS - THE BEST OF 2020. ALL ACCESS editors have collected Top 5 Year End lists from programmers and record label execs to bring you the Best Of 2020 in eight music formats.

Find all the 2020 Top 5 lists on our Year End Hot Picks pages by clicking each format link. Below are the #1 Most Picked Year End Hot Picks in each format:

The Best Of 2020

Alternative #1 Album of 2020 is TAME IMPALA/The Slow Rush (INTERSCOPE)

Country #1 Song of 2020 is GABBY BARRET/I Hope (WARNER/WAR)

Hot/Modern AC #1 Song of 2020 is THE WEEKND/Blinding Lights (XO/REPUBLIC)

Rock #1 Album of 2020 is OZZY OSBOURNE/Ordinary Man (Epic)

Top 40 Mainstream #1 Song of 2020 is THE WEEKND/Blinding Lights (XO/REPUBLIC)

Top 40 Rhythmic #1 Song of 2020 is DABABY ROCKSTAR F/RODDY RICCH (SCMG/INTERSCOPE)

Triple A #1 Album Of 2020 is (tied) JASON ISBELL/400 Unit Reunions (SOUTHEASTERN/THIRTY TIGERS) & TAME IMPALA/The Slow Rush (INTERSCOPE)

Urban/UAC #1 Song of 2020 is SNOH AALEGRA/I Want You Around (ARTIUM/AWAL/ROC NATION)

