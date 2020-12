Ann Marie (Photo: Twitter)

Singer ANN MARIE (real name, JOANN MARIE SLATER) was arrested DECEMBER 2 in ATLANTA after a man was shot in the head. ANN MARIE was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting is alleged to have taken place DECEMBER 1 in an ATLANTA area hotel.

TMZ has more here.

