Tribute

BENZTOWN is offering an audio tribute to the late CHUCK YEAGER, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound and one of the subjects of TOM WOLFE's bestselling book and the movie made from it, "THE RIGHT STUFF." YEAGER died MONDAY at 97.

The "BENZTOWN Audio Tribute to CHUCK YEAGER" was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ADAM KECSKEMETI. Check it out by clicking here.

