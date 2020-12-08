Bonus Episodes

The LOS ANGELES TIMES and WONDERY have released two bonus episodes to last year's true crime podcast "MAN IN THE WINDOW."

The new episodes offer an update by reporter PAIGE ST. JOHN on the trial and sentencing of "Golden State Killer" JOSEPH JAMES DEANGELO JR. for the murder of 13 people and rape of 50. The TIMES is also running ST. JOHN's reporting in a companion story in the paper and online.

Both new episodes are available now to TIMES and WONDERY PLUS subscribers and will be released on DECEMBER 15th and 22nd on other platforms.

