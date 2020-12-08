St. Pierre

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHJJ-A-W284BA (NEWS RADIO 920 & 104.7 FM)/PROVIDENCE morning host RON ST. PIERRE has exited the station after the station declined to renew his contract. ST. PIERRE spent two stints at WHJJ, first as PD in the 1980s and again as a host since 2013, when he joined the station after working at crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk WPRO-A. He also worked two stints with WPRO, once as GM and later as a morning host, co-host of the late BUDDY CIANCI's show, OM, and PD for WSKO-A/WPRV-A. He also served as Exec.Producer at WABC-A/NEW YORK and earlier hosted at WNRI-A/WOONSOCKET and WHIM-A/PROVIDENCE and served as PD at WBZT-A-WKGR/WEST PALM BEACH.

ST. PIERRE's place in the WHJJ lineup has been filled with a simulcast of JIM POLITO's morning show from sister News-Talk WTAG-A/WORCESTER and WHYN-A/SPRINGFIELD, MA.

« see more Net News