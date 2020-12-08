Bob Kingsley

Come in the new year, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE will air a collection of the late BOB KINGSLEY's countdown programming, "BOB KINGSLEY’s COUNTDOWN CLASSICS" for four hours every SATURDAY. In addition to airing on WSM-A beginning SATURDAY, JANUARY 2nd at 10a (CT), the programming will stream worldwide via www.WSMonline.com. KINGSLEY passed away after a battle with bladder cancer in OCTOBER of 2019 (NET NEWS 10/17/19). FITZ has been hosting the weekly syndicated show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ,” since JANUARY via a separate deal with HUBBARD BROADCASTING (NET NEWS 12/19/19).

“We began speaking with BOB and NAN and their team about the chance to bring his archives to WSM-AM last year, before BOB passed,” said WSM Dir./Content & Programming J. PATRICK TINNELL. “He expressed his desire to be able to end his storied career on the station that the [GRAND OLE] OPRY calls home. It was a proposition that caused him to light up. Everyone here at WSM Radio is honored to be able to make BOB’s dream a reality.”

“I can think of no better holiday gift for BOB than this announcement,” said KCCS PRODUCTIONS’ NAN KINGSLEY, the wife and business partner of the late KINGSLEY. “The weekends were always special for BOB and me. We’d wake up, walk the dogs, brew some coffee, sit back and listen to the countdown. Every week he would tell me it was the best show he’d ever done. I am so pleased that our friends at OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and WSM are not only giving me the chance to relive those moments, but now his many fans across the globe will be able to tune in and listen again to these great shows each week. In trying times like these, perhaps BOB’s voice can bring a bit of comfort.”

