JASON PULLMAN joins CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS for afternoons, succeeding longtime host MARK PHILLIPS, who recently departed (NET NEWS 12/8). PULLMAN previously did mornings at Country WUSN/CHICAGO for a little over 10 months until his departure in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/23). Prior to that, he spent 10 years in mornings at Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA.

PD MIKE PRESTON tells ALL ACCESS, “JASON is a terrific air talent with a strong background in Country radio … [He] will be live and local from our studios in DFW.”

Before WUBL, PULLMAN did afternoons at then Hot AC KYSR/LOS ANGELES, and worked at Country WWWW (W4)/DETROIT earlier in his career. He has also appeared on television on TLC’s “Faking It” and ABC FAMILY CHANNEL’s “Perfect Match,” and served as voiceover talent for CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. Congratulate him here.

