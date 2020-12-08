Simington

The SENATE has voted to confirm NATHAN SIMINGTON to take the Republican Commissioner seat being vacated by MIKE O'RIELLY. The TUESDAY (12/8) vote, 49-46 along party lines, may result in a deadlocked FCC if Senate Republicans retain their majority after the GEORGIA runoff elections and refuse to confirm President-Elect BIDEN's nominee to replace Chairman AJIT PAI.

Democrats raised questions about SIMINGTON's independence from President TRUMP, whose antipathy towards social media companies is on the same page with social media regulation drafted by SIMINGTON at the NTIA.

PAI issued a statement congratulating SIMINGTON, saying that "his confirmation ensures that this important perspective will continue to be represented on the Commission for years to come as the FCC continues its work on bridging the digital divide. And with his experience at NTIA and in the private sector, NATHAN is well-positioned to hit the ground running."

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH issued a statement congratulating SIMINGTON and saying, "We look forward to working with him and his colleagues on policies that enable broadcasters to best serve their communities at a time when local broadcasters’ role to educate and inform Americans has never been more important.”

