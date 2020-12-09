Charese Fruge, Deanna Regalado

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses what it's like to be a woman hosting a major market morning show with HOT 107.1/DENVER's DEANNA REGALADO.

Tracing her path from the class room to the control room REGALADO explained, “One day we had a guest speaker, and she was a radio personality and spoke to the class about her time in radio. I approached her after class and asked her how to get into radio and she told me to drop out of college and go to broadcasting school. To the dismay of my parents I did just that. My parents were worried that I was getting into a business that no one actually survived in. I couldn’t explain it, I just knew I was meant to be in radio. While in broadcasting school I interned at CLEAR CHANNEL and even though I was putting up tents or dressing up in character costumes I knew it was part of paying my dues, so I gladly did any assignment I could get.”

