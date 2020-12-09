Americans are experiencing a very different holiday season this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're practically crawling out of our skin and counting every minute until the Vaccine is officially approved and made available to the public. Throw in he fact that some states are on complete lockdown again and holiday travel is being discouraged, and anxiety and depression is at an all time high. The only real fix for this for the remainder of this COVID-19 year is spreading the Holiday Spirit. Radio is all over the task with its format flips to All-CHRISTMAS music.

The number of stations flipping this year has significantly increased, and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office and celebrate in small groups this year.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« see more Net News