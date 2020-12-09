McLain

Longtime ENTERCOM News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC afternoon host and OM Emeritus BOB MCLAIN is stepping away from his full-time on-air duties at the station on DECEMBER 22nd. MCLAIN joined WORD in JUNE 2006 and has worked in several major markets, including NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, and DALLAS.

MCLAIN will continue to be heard in commentaries on the station ("THE BOB MCLAIN MINUTE"), as a fill-in host, and in commercials and endorsements.

