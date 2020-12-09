Greau Creative Partners

JAY BAILEY’s GREAU CREATIVE and the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) have teamed up to offer branding, sales and marketing services to IBA Members across AMERICA. The partnership is one of several that the IBA has recently formed to help its members.

IBA Pres./CEO RON STONE said, “I have known JASON BAILEY for several years and witnessed up close his success. If there is anyone out there to be trusted with marketing a business, it is JASON. I have no doubt that GREAU will be incredibly successful and that the clients they serve will will benefit tremendously”.

BAILEY added, “I know first-hand the challenge of trying to make a brand stand out when a larger group is in your market competing with unlimited budgets. Staffing a full-time marketing team during these times is almost impossible, but with GREAU on their side, members of the IBA will now have a full team of creatives behind them to help their station dominate the market and, most importantly, close more deals!”

Independent radio owners already part of the IBA should visit www.iba.media to learn more about this.

