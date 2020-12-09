-
Liz Rose Music And Warner Chappell Music Nashville Sign Josh Kiser To Global Co-Publishing Deal
December 9, 2020 at 8:34 AM (PT)
LIZ ROSE MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have signed JOSH KISER to a global co-publishing deal. The TENNESSEE native has worked with artist development company STARTS WITH MUSIC since 2019.
In the last year, KISER released “The F Word,” “God’s Been Good to Me,” and his latest single, “I’m Never Drinking Again," and he is currently working in the studio recording new music for the upcoming year.