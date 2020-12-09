Kiser

LIZ ROSE MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have signed JOSH KISER to a global co-publishing deal. The TENNESSEE native has worked with artist development company STARTS WITH MUSIC since 2019.

In the last year, KISER released “The F Word,” “God’s Been Good to Me,” and his latest single, “I’m Never Drinking Again," and he is currently working in the studio recording new music for the upcoming year.

