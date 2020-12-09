Jennings

CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC has added SHOOTER JENNINGS to its label group as a staff producer. JENNINGS will work closely with CONCORD's Chief Label Exec. TOM WHALLEY to develop the label's current roster and seek new talent for the company's FANTASY RECORDS, FEARLESS RECORDS, LOMA VISTA RECORDS and ROUNDER RECORDS.

As a producer, JENNINGS has previously worked with TANYA TUCKER, MARILYN MANSON, LUKAS NELSON and DUFF McKAGAN.

“I am excited to welcome SHOOTER to the CONCORD creative team,” said WHALLEY. “His ability to work with a variety of artists is a perfect fit for our labels and their talented rosters. I look forward to not only working with SHOOTER, but witnessing the impact his creative passion will have on bringing high quality recordings to the world.”

“To have the opportunity to join this [CONCORD] family is really a dream come true,” said JENNINGS. “I now find myself with so many more opportunities and resources to make the impact on music I have always dreamed of. Right off the bat, I am grateful for this. I am now looking forward to all the ways I can apply myself and my abilities alongside this great, global team to make great music and keep the world of music that grabbed me at such a young age growing, healthy, youthful, experimental and wild so that it might snatch up another generation of kids like me. I couldn’t be happier with the folks I’m surrounded by, and I’m lit up with excitement for all the work we’re going to be able to do together.”

