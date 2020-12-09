Country Artists To Watch

PANDORA has released its annual list of "Country Artists to Watch" for 2021. Coming in at #1 is ASHLAND CRAFT, followed by SHY CARTER, BRELAND, ELVIE SHANE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, KAMERON MARLOWE, ALEX HALL, HEATH SANDERS, BRITTNEY SPENCER and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN. View the entire playlist, featuring 57 songs from these up-and-coming Country artists, as well as SEAN STEMALY, MACKENZIE PORTER, RYAN GRIFFIN, PARKER McCOLLUM, RESTLESS ROAD, DREW GREEN, KATIE PRUITT, KELSEY WALDON, MEGHAN PATRICK and CHRIS BANDI, here.

Additionally, PANDORA has released its genre-spanning lists of artists to watch, available here. It also released its annual "Top Thumbed Hundred" tracks of 2020, available here.

