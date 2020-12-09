Del Valle

SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted OLIVIA DEL VALLE to Account Exec. in its NASHVILLE office. DEL VALLE was previously a Jr. Account Exec. Since joining SHORE FIRE in AUGUST 2018, DEL VALLE has worked on campaigns for JUSTIN MOORE, WNYC's "DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA" podcast, INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS, CLAY WALKER, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, PAUL CAUTHEN, WAYLON PAYNE, THE BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL Music Festival and more.

"OLIVIA is a creative, dynamic professional who has learned and grown quickly since beginning her career at SHORE FIRE two and a half years ago,” said SHORE FIRE SVP MARK SATLOF. “Today, we are pleased to recognize her as a leader in numerous campaigns.”

