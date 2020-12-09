This Weekend

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of DEFTONES, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and SKRATCH N SNIFF present DEFTONES “Black Stallion/White Pony Project.” It's a three-part one-hour Special with Guest Host CHINO with remixes by DJ SHADOW (MIKE SHINODA), this weekend, DECEMBER 11th-13th. This one-hour special (3 segments) contains no network commercials, and affidavits are not required.

To get this special, contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, DOUG INGOLD, dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

Listen to PROMO

