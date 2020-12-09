Rhett

The VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT will headline COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's annual "BOB KINGSLEY'S ACOUSTIC ALLEY" on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." RHETT's special guests joining the lineup will be announced at a later time. The showcase assembles songwriters, artists and industry professionals to honor the late radio legend, KINGSLEY.

"Every year this event brings together such special songwriters in our community, and it’s an honor to help keep that tradition going on behalf of BOB,” said RHETT. "Even though it may look a little different this year, I can’t wait to share what we have planned with y’all!”

