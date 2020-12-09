CLARK HOWARD and COX MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WSB-AM/WSBB-FM (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, in partnership with the Clark.com, GEORGIA DIVISION OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES (DFCS), CHRIS 180 and WALMART, successfully fulfilled wish lists from more than 8,200 children in foster care during "Clark’s Christmas Kids," with over 25,000 gifts purchased by listeners and major donors.



This year, the program was moved almost entirely to a virtual platform where supporters chose a toy to purchase for a child and donated the funds needed to purchase their gifts. Some gifts were also donated in-person at select WALMART locations DECEMBER 3rd and 4th.



CLARK HOWARD joined 95.5 WSB hosts throughout the day and evening on DECEMBER 3rd and 4th for special editions of shows, highlighting the magic of "Clark’s Christmas Kids" and the importance of giving this holiday season.



HOWARD said, “I am so grateful and impressed with the generosity of our 95.5 WSB listeners who in this pandemic year have made Christmas gifts possible for every foster child in 134 Georgia counties”

