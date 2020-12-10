Lynn Hessley

ALL ACCESS is thrilled to report that former radio host JESSIE JORDAN, (real name LYNN HESSLEY), has made a miraculous recovery following a hit and run accident in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL on JULY 3rd (NET NEWS 7/13). Through her career, HESSLEY worked at ENTERCOM Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY; MEDIAONE Hot AC WKZA/JAMESTOWN, NY; and LAUREL MEDIA Country WDDH/ST. MARY'S, PA.

HESSLEY was at one point on life support at a level 1 trauma center in FT. LAUDERDALE. Her injuries were extensive, including brain injuries and multiple major fractures, which required a lengthy hospital stay, multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

HESSLEY told ALL ACCESS, "I got out of the hospital on NOVEMBER 15th and have been recovering at home in beautiful, sunny FT. LAUDERDALE, FL. I am happy to report that I am fully functional to walk considering the injuries to the right side of my body. Being fully functional now I am ready to go back to work at BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS. I miss being on the radio and would love to do some part-time work."

Reach LYNN at (814) 730-5966 or lynnhessley@gmail.com.

