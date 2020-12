AIMP

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the results of its 2021-2022 Board of Directors elections, with some changes to the leadership team for its NASHVILLE chapter.

EMILY BOARDMAN (HIPGNOSIS SONGS) joins the Board as its new Treasurer, while KENDALL LETTOW (PEERMUSIC) comes aboard as Administrative Asst. The Chapter also welcomes five new Board members: DUFF BERSCHBACK (CONCORD), ET BROWN (SESAC), ALEX HEDDLE (BIG MACHINE MUSIC) SHANNON SANDERS (independent songwriter/producer) and MIKE SISTAD (ASCAP).

The full list of 2021-2022 Board members and officers for the NASHVILLE Chapter is:

Officers:

President – JOHN OZIER (RESERVOIR)

Vice President – REE GUYER (WRENSONG)

Secretary – CHRIS VANBELKOM (COMBUSTION)

Treasurer – EMILY BOARDMAN (HIPGNOSIS SONGS)

Administrative Dir. – COURTNEY KRUCKEBERG (ENDURANCE MUSIC)

Administrative Asst. – KENDALL LETTOW (PEERMUSIC)

Board of Directors:

DUFF BERSCHBECK (CONCORD)

ET BROWN (SESAC)

MARK BROWN (ROUND HILL)

ROBERT CARLTON (SMACK)

COURTNEY CRIST (MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA)

SHANNAN HATCH (FOURWARD MUSIC)

ALEX HEDDLE (BIG MACHINE MUSIC)

TIM HUNZE (ANTHEM)

MICHAEL MARTIN (ENDURANCE MUSIC)

LESLIE ROBERTS (BMI)

SHANNON SANDERS (independent songwriter/producer)

MIKE SISTAD (ASCAP)

« see more Net News