Tonight's the night, as BTS, LIL NAS X and MARIAH CAREY will join BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES, THE WEEKND and others for iHEARTRADIO's JINGLE BALL 2020.

Fans, of course, cannot attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year's event will be a virtual one.

The 2020 JINGLE BALL will be broadcast on more than 95 iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 stations as well as on the iHEARTRADIO App and stream on The CW App and CWTV.com tonight at 9p (ET)/6p (PT).

