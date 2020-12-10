Jadd Naamani

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WHOM/PORTLAND, ME taps JADD NAAMANI as Brand Mgr./Wakeup Host.

Dir./Content HERB IVY said, “We are so fortunate to have JADD join the TOWNSQUARE/PORTLAND team. JADD is a terrific hire because he believes in our mission of creating great local content and serving the Portland community every day.”

Regional Market Pres. CHRISTINE SIEKS adds, “We couldn’t be happier to bring JADD back to the northern NEW ENGLAND airwaves. His energy, dedication to connecting with listeners on-air and online, and long-standing commitment to community make him an incredible addition to the team.”

“I’m beyond grateful to the entire TOWNSQUARE Leadership Team-from BILL WILSON and KURT JOHNSON to locally, HERB IVY and CHRISTINE SIEKS. Thanks for bringing me back home to NEW ENGLAND to what I feel is the best area in the country. The amount of localism that’s focused on by this company is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Plus, I REALLY missed MAINE lobster!”

