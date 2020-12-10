Sold

SOUTHERN GOSPETALITY, LLC is selling Southern Gospel WXAN/AVA-CARBONDALE, IL to MOUNTAIN VALLEY MEDIA LLC for $300,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Country WCDD (CD COUNTRY 107.9)/CANTON-PEORIA, IL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $170,000.

MARIO MEZA has requested a Silent STA for KNCR-A/FORTUNA, CA due to lost tower site and financial hardship.

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WXOU/AUBURN HILLS, MI due to lost leased lines.

And LAZER LICENSES, LLC has closed on the sale of Ranchera KFOY-A (LA MEXICANA)/SPARKS-RENO, NV to LOTUS RADIO CORP. for $50,000.

