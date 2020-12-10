-
Two Illinois FMs Sold In Separate Deals
December 10, 2020 at 5:36 AM (PT)
SOUTHERN GOSPETALITY, LLC is selling Southern Gospel WXAN/AVA-CARBONDALE, IL to MOUNTAIN VALLEY MEDIA LLC for $300,000.
In other filings with the FCC, ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Country WCDD (CD COUNTRY 107.9)/CANTON-PEORIA, IL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $170,000.
MARIO MEZA has requested a Silent STA for KNCR-A/FORTUNA, CA due to lost tower site and financial hardship.
OAKLAND UNIVERSITY has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WXOU/AUBURN HILLS, MI due to lost leased lines.
And LAZER LICENSES, LLC has closed on the sale of Ranchera KFOY-A (LA MEXICANA)/SPARKS-RENO, NV to LOTUS RADIO CORP. for $50,000.