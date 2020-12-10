Stewart (Photo: Ramp)

BONNEVILLE AC KYMX (Mix 96)/SACRAMENTO shifts SHERYL STEWART from mornings to afternoon drive host beginning JANUARY 4th. She replaces DARIK KRISTOFER, who is returning to COLORADO to be closer to his family. Before KYMX, STEWART was with ENTERCOM/PORTLAND. According to RAMP247.com.

BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO Group Director of Programming CHAD RUFER said, "Filling SHERYL's morning show vacancy on MIX (KYMX) will be RUSTY KEYS, who will be voice-tracking from BONNEVILLE SALT LAKE CITY where he does afternoons on KSFI (FM100)."

« see more Net News