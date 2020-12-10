$1mil Raised

In 36 hours, CUMULUS MEDIA's WZPL Top 40 (99.5 ZPL)/INDIANAPOLIS raised $1,003,919 for the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION during the 24th annual REQUEST-A-THON. It is hosted by the SMILEY MORNING SHOW who asks listeners to request their favorite songs in exchange for a donation to MAKE-A-WISH. The proceeds help make life-changing wishes come true for local children battling critical illnesses.

CUMULUS MEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS, VP/MM CHUCK FREDRICK, said: “Making special wishes come true for children is what it’s all about, especially now. The entire SMILEY MORNING SHOW and team tirelessly spread the word for the children. INDIANAPOLIS responded in a huge way and deserved congratulations and thank you!”

CUMULUS MEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS, OM, JR AMMONS, noted: “For a couple of days every DECEMBER, ZPL gives ARI, JUSTIN and THE WEEKND a break and we open the doors to VAN HALEN, THE SPICE GIRLS, THE ZAC BROWN BAND and whoever else gets requested - all to raise as much money as possible for children and their families right here in Central INDIANA.”

AMMONS added: “It’s beyond humbling to work with a group of such talented and dedicated personalities. The results each year are a direct reaction to the passion DAVE, NIKK, WILL, TONI, and COLE pour into these two days. I’m at a loss for words…in a year filled with so much bad, it’s so nice to close out 2020 like this. A special thanks to GENTLE DENTIST and WINDOW NATION for helping to make it all possible.”

