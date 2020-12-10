Peer (Photo: Michael Baca)

After leading PEERMUSIC for 37 years, RALPH PEER II becomes Executive Chair of PEERMUSIC in JANUARY 2021, to be succeeded by new CEO MARY MEGAN PEER, who rises from Deputy CEO to succeed her father in the role. This is a generational shift for the 90-year-old, privately owned PEER family-led company.

RALPH PEER II will retain corporate board responsibilities at the company and continue to provide his expertise. He will also continue to serve as a member of several industry boards, including the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION (NMPA) and INTERNATIONAL CONFEDERATION OF MUSIC PUBLISHERS (ICMP).

“It’s been a very satisfying challenge to have stewarded PEERMUSIC’s heritage repertoire made possible through the genius of my father and the savoir-faire of my mother while simultaneously keeping our firm active and successfully engaged with contemporary repertoire and global music publishing policy," RALPH PEER II said. "I feel privileged to engage with global cultures and intellectual property issues on a daily basis. In short, I love my job and relish the intellectual environment it provides.

“Now is the time for the next generation to step into this leadership role," he continued. "Nothing could make me prouder or more pleased than to announce MARY MEGAN’s appointment as CEO. The entire family joins me in wishing MARY MEGAN and her team continued success in serving our valued artists and composers.

“As Executive Chair, I look forward to contributing to PEERMUSIC’s future for many years to come,” he added.

MARY MEGAN PEER’s elevation to CEO marks the third generation of PEER family leadership at the company, which was founded by RALPH S. PEER in 1927. With his passing in 1960, his wife, MONIQUE PEER took on the role of PEERMUSIC's CEO for 20 years. RALPH PEER II took over the leadership of the company in the early 1980s.

“I’m honored to be named PEERMUSIC’s fourth CEO by my father at such a strong time in the company’s history," said MARY MEGAN PEER. "His principled leadership is reflected in PEERMUSIC’s client-centric ethos and the respect our colleagues have for writers and each other. Like many in the company and within the industry, I have learned a great deal from him and am thankful to have the opportunity to continue to do so as he starts the next chapter of his career at PEERMUSIC. I look forward to continuing to work with the very strong senior management team he has created around the globe."

Mary Megan Peer (photo: Sally Peterson)

