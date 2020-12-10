Americana Music Association

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION will reveal the winners in its 19th annual “Americana Honors & Awards” on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15th at 10a (CT) on its FACEBOOK, TWITTER and INSTAGRAM pages. Citing COVID-19 concerns, the organization previously postponed its annual awards show, which had been set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM (NET NEWS 9/11).

The nominees, revealed in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/15), were led by THE HIGHWOMEN, TANYA TUCKER and BRITTANY HOWARD with nods in three categories apiece. THE HIGHWOMEN’s BRANDI CARLILE earned an additional nomination as a solo artist, in addition to recognition as a producer and songwriter in several categories. JOHN PRINE, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year, earned a posthumous nomination in the Artist Of The Year category. View the full list of nominees here.

