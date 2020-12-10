CUMULUS MEDIA's WMAL (105.9-FM)/WASHINGTON DC Raised $368,000 to help house families of injured military members LAST WEEKEND (12-4,12-5) with it's annual two-day "Operation Fisher House" benefitting FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION.

The WMAL benefit has generated more than $7.5 million dollars over the last 15 years to support the efforts of the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION, which provides housing to families of injured military members who are undergoing treatment.

This year’s fundraising event was held from FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th through SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th, and featured popular WMAL hosts’ interviews with families of injured veterans that have benefited from the donations made in past WMAL "Operation Fisher House Radiothons."

FISHER HOUSE President DAVE COKER said, “WMAL's 'Operation Fisher House' has become a holiday tradition that shows the power of community, and specifically the radio community. The listeners are engaged and want to make a difference for our military and veterans' families.”

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/News Talk and WMAL Program Director BILL HESS added, "We are humbled by the response of our listeners each and every year. Their response is incredibly heart-warming”.

