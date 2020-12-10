-
Warner Music Nashville Adds Two To Promotion Team
WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has hired KAYLA BURNETT as Coord./Promotion for its WEA team, and TAYLOR NIEMI as Executive Asst. to SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS and VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS. Both started their new jobs on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th.
Northern CALIFORNIA native BURNETT is a 2019 graduate of NASHVILLE’S BELMONT UNIVERSITY with a Music Business degree, who interned during college in the radio promotions departments at both SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. NIEMI, a 2017 graduate of GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY in PHOENIX, arrives from the PR department at NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT. She has previously done side projects in the music business with VELVET ASH PRODUCTIONS/CHASING THE WIND MUSIC for Pop artist IAMNOTSHANE.
BURNETT succeeds KATE MYERS, who is now Mgr./Strategic Partnerships for the label group.
Congratulate BURNETT here, and NIEMI here.