Niemi, left, and Burnett

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has hired KAYLA BURNETT as Coord./Promotion for its WEA team, and TAYLOR NIEMI as Executive Asst. to SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS and VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS. Both started their new jobs on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th.

Northern CALIFORNIA native BURNETT is a 2019 graduate of NASHVILLE’S BELMONT UNIVERSITY with a Music Business degree, who interned during college in the radio promotions departments at both SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. NIEMI, a 2017 graduate of GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY in PHOENIX, arrives from the PR department at NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT. She has previously done side projects in the music business with VELVET ASH PRODUCTIONS/CHASING THE WIND MUSIC for Pop artist IAMNOTSHANE.

BURNETT succeeds KATE MYERS, who is now Mgr./Strategic Partnerships for the label group.

