New Host For Report On America

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) News has been selected as a host newsroom with REPORT FOR AMERICA, a national service reporting program. REPORT FOR AMERICA places talented emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country to meet an identified gap in local coverage.

MPR News applied to be a REPORT FOR AMERICA host newsroom with the goal of expanding coverage and building stronger relationships with MINNESOTA’s growing LATINO communities. The assigned corps member’s work will include extensive travel around the state. The journalist will focus on telling solutions-related stories that offer new perspectives on immigration and highlight people within the LATINO community.

MIKE MULCAHY, interim managing editor of MPR News said, “We’re honored to have been selected to host a journalist in this role. This reporter will help expand our coverage of an important community that has become a major part of MINNESOTA’s neighborhoods and economy. We’re also looking forward to welcoming a new colleague to MPR News and helping them grow in their career as a journalist.”

