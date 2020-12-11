NAB Show

More than 540 media, technology and entertainment companies have contracted to exhibit at the 2021 NAB Show taking place OCTOBER 9–13th, 2021 in LAS VEGAS.

Initial sales activity represents a significant head start on building out the show’s expansive exhibit hall, which will spotlight the latest products and technologies and feature three distinct new attractions focused on content, delivery and streaming.

Underscoring the global scope of the event, companies that have made early commitments to exhibit at NAB Show represent more than 31 nations, including CHINA, GERMANY, INDIA, ISRAEL and URUGUAY.

Major brands include AT&T, INC.; ADOBE SYSTEMS; AMAZON WEB SERVICES; AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S., INC.; BLACKMAGIC DESIGN; COMREX; DOLBY LABORATORIES; GRASS VALLEY; IKEGAMI; LIMELIGHT NETWORKS; NAUTEL; PANASONIC; PLANAR; ROHDE & SCHWARZ AND PIXEL POWER; ROSS VIDEO; SONY ELECTRONICS, INC.; TELESTREAM; VERIZON BUSINESS AND VERIZON MEDIA; VIZRT; WHEATSTONE CORPORATION; and WIDEORBIT, among others.

NAB Executive VP of Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN said, “The enthusiastic response from our stakeholders affirms the value the industry places in NAB Show and ensures that participants can count on seeing the most influential companies and industry leaders in LAS VEGAS next OCTOBER. Together with our partners, we are on a path to building a critical event that will reunite the industry and create a much-needed forum for building momentum going into 2022.”

ERIC TRABB, NAB’s senior VP of Business Development added, "Research indicates that our partners, attendees and audience are eager to return to major in-person shows, and we are encouraged by the industry’s early engagement. Despite the uncertain environment, the initial demand has exceeded our expectations and points to an exciting return for NAB Show.”

« see more Net News