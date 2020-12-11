Kim Bryant

COLEMAN INSIGHTS has announced the return of KIMBERLY BRYANT as Field Coordinator and STEPHANIE HARPER as Assistant Project Manager, and the departure of Associate Consultant JESSICA LICHTENFELD.

BRYANT has had multiple stints with COLEMAN INSIGHTS, culminating in her move into the Field Coordinator position in 2018. HARPER joined the firm in 2018 after attending and working in various positions at CENTRAL CHRISTIAN COLLEGE of KANSAS. BRYANT and HARPER’s positions were eliminated due to temporary market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is restoring the responsibilities in the field and research departments, respectively, due to increasing demand for projects into next year.

Commented COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN, “I’m thrilled that the commitments our clients have made to us for 2021 have increased my optimism about the industry’s recovery and allowed us to bring these two valuable employees back."

LICHTENFELD is leaving her role as Associate Consultant to pursue another opportunity, which will be announced soon.

Added KURTZMAN, “I really wish JESSICA well with the next step in her career and thank her for four years of valuable contributions to our success.”

BRYANT and HARPER will both be in place in their roles in JANUARY. LICHTENFELD’s last day with the company will be WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23rd.

« back to Net News