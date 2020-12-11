The Tradition Continues

WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD 92.9)/COLUMBUS, OH kicks off its "28th Annual Thon" TODAY (12/11) at 7p (ET) and concludes DECEMBER 13th at 7p, with the support of NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: ON OUR SLEEVES AND UNDERCURRENTS.

Launched in 1992 by former longtime PD/afternooner ANDY "ANDYMAN" DAVIS, the tradition has been put into action every DECEMBER as the ANDYMAN-A-THON. Ever since ANDY’s sudden passing in 2010, the THON continues to honor ANDY’s memory and benefit our community.

The CD 92.9 studios will broadcast live for the full 48 hours accepting donations in exchange for song requests. An eBAY auction will be running online at the same time allowing people across the country to bid on autographed items from artists such as BLINK 182, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, and FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS.

Proceeds generated during "Thon" will benefit various CENTRAL OHIO children’s charities such as NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: ON OUR SLEEVES, the HOMELESS FAMILIES FOUNDATION, and the OHIO SPECIAL OLYMPICS.

