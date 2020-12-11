Snapchat

VIBRANT GROUND MUSIC's ALLISON WOOD has been chosen as music supervisor for the brand-new SNAP original, "Move It!" which premieres DECEMBER 16th only on SNAPCHAT.

Influencers MICHAEL LE and DYTTO will star in the 10-episode series in which they will help users learn a step-by-step dance routine where the user will be able to record themselves doing the learned routine in a new augmented reality SNAPCHAT LENS. Each episode will be focused on one new track (selected by ALLISON) and will provide an easy-to-follow tutorial by the influencers. Episode one will debut the song “Splash” by the band PUBLIC.

"Move It!" was created exclusively for SNAPCHAT and executive produced by LITTLE ENGINE STUDIOS' GINA MATTHEWS and STELLAR's CARY STEEL to bring together the biggest dance influencers and SNAPCHAT’s AR camera platform, a first-of-its-kind immersive dance show.

Said STEEL and MATTHEWS, “We’re thrilled to be working with ALLISON on 'Move It!' a first-of-its-kind show for SNAPCHAT. Her vast knowledge of music and unique eye for talent is sure to help make this new show a hit.”

A former UNIVERSAL MUSIC executive, ALLISON WOOD, founder of VIBRANT GROUND MUSIC, is currently music supervisor for the APPLE TV+ show "See" (starring JASON MOMOA and ALFRE WOODARD), "Sincerely, Camille" for the OWN NETWORK, and "Rebuilding Paradise." WOOD also did all clearances for the critically acclaimed DAVID BYRNE live HBO concert film "AMERICAN Utopia" and exclusively represents SNOW PATROL as their worldwide sync advocate. .

WOOD has worked with top tier bands, brands and movies like the platinum-selling "Pitch Perfect" soundtrack, IMAGINE DRAGONS, X AMBASSADORS, KISS and PETER FRAMPTON (to name a few) and placed NEON TREES' single “Everybody Talks” for BUICK.

