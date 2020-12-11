The Rolling Stones (Claude Gassian)

THE ROLLING STONES have chosen BMG to collect the royalties due when their recordings are played on TV and radio around the world, their neighboring rights. BMG will also continue to represent JAGGER and RICHARDS’ music publishing interests.

The deal to represent the four members of the ROLLING STONES -- including RON WOOD and CHARLIE WATTS -- comes just six months after BMG announced the launch of its boutique neighboring rights service.

It coincides with a new extension of BMG’s long-term deal to represent the music publishing rights of JAGGER and RICHARDS. BMG also represents much of the recorded catalog of RICHARDS, WOOD and WATTS,

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH commented, “If you are in the business of selling services to artists and songwriters, these are the kinds of client you dream of attracting. We are immensely grateful to MIKE, KEITH, CHARLIE and RONNIE for putting their faith in us.”

BMG’s neighboring rights service will collect royalties on recordings ranging from their very first single, 1963’s "Come On," to their widely acclaimed 2020 worldwide hit, "Living In A Ghost Town."

BMG President Repertoire & Marketing U.K. ALISTAR NORBURY added, “At a time when streaming is further highlighting the value of iconic music rights, our objective is to offer the best possible service to artists and songwriters. We are delighted for the opportunity to further demonstrate the value we can add for four of the greatest names in rock with our neighboring rights service.”

The extension of BMG’s long-running publishing relationship with JAGGER and RICHARDS covers all of the works written by the iconic duo dating back more than 50 years.

BMG will continue to be directly responsible for publishing all of the songs written by the STONES songwriting team since 1983. Additionally, it will be responsible for handling JAGGER and RICHARDS' shares of their pre-1983 copyrights which are represented by ABKCO (1963-1971) and EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING (1971-1983).

The new expanded relationship precedes the celebration of The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary in 2022.

Earlier this year, the STONES released their newest single, "Living In A Ghost Town," their first new music in eight years and the first original song they have released since "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot," which were featured on their greatest hits album "Grrr!," released in 2012. In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome," comprising covers of some of the greatest blues artists who inspired them including HOWLIN' WOLF, LITTLE WALTER, MAGIC SAM, JIMMY REED and WILLIE DIXON.

