TIME has named BTS 2020 Entertainer Of The Year.

TIME’s Raisa Bruner wrote: “BTS isn’t just the biggest K-POP act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world—full stop. Between releasing multiple albums, breaking every type of record and appearing in these extemporaneous livestreams in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom. And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections….But BTS’s bonds to their international fan base, called ARMY, deepened amid the pandemic, a global racial reckoning and worldwide shutdowns.”

SUGA told TIME: “There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?”

J-HOPE told TIME: “I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people. That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.”

And RM added: “We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that [people] feel like, O.K., this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon. These little boys from KOREA are doing this.”

For more on BTS and their fan devotion from TIME click here.

« see more Net News