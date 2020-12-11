KX FM

LAGUNA RADIO, INCL.Rock KXRN-LP (KX FM 104.7)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA, recently completed its annual on-air fundraising event “KX TAKEOVER,” with the guest DJs cumulatively raising $85,854, smashing all previous fundraising records in the radio station’s eight-year existence.

Said station founder RUSSELL McCUSKER, “Given the circumstances, we went in with low expectations, but it seems the community has recognized the hard work we have put in during the pandemic to prove our station’s relevance and importance in LAGUNA BEACH, perhaps now more than ever,”

During the five-day event, community members hosted one-hour shows, competing to raise the most money and win the “SILVER TONGUE” award, a custom-designed trophy by OTTERBACH. The guest DJs curated the music for their shows and took calls from family and friends who made on-air pledges to support the radio station.

WEALTHWISE FINANCIAL SERVICES President/CEO LOREEN GILBERT won this year’s SILVER TONGUE AWARD by raising $8,000. She joins previous KX TAKEOVER winners LARRY NOKES, AWAKENDING CODE RADIO, BOBBI COX and COOKIE LEE.

The content in this year’s 53 TAKEOVER shows highlights the beauty, diversity and strength of the LAGUNA community, with hosts ranging from people of all ages, professions, interests, and tastes in music. All shows from KX TAKEOVER can be streamed at kxfmradio.org/takeover.

Added McCUSKER, "KX FM is deeply grateful for the support they received this year and is proud to serve LAGUNA BEACH. It is because of the support that KX FM continues to be a source of information and entertainment for the community."

« see more Net News