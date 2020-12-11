Indianapolis

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS will host the inaugural virtual INSPIRE U INSPIRATIONAL EXPO 2020 across all their digital platforms. It’s taking place SATURDAY & SUNDAY (12/12-13).

All of the cluster’s properties will participate. Stations include Urban WHHH (HOT 96.3), Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9), Regional Mexican WNOW-HD3 (LA GRANDE 105.1), Gospel WTLC-A (1310 THE LIGHT), Urban AC WTLC (106.7), and TV station WDNI-CD (TELEMUNDO 19 INDY).

RVP DEON LEVINGSTON said, “Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, 2020 has been very stressful so this is our way to super-serve the community with some positive words and deliver some much-needed relief, inspiration, and education to get us all through these times.

“RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS reaches over 1 million people monthly, across all our platforms ranging from R & B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Regional Mexican, to Top 40. Our overall goal is to ensure our wide range of listeners end the year on an inspirational note”

Some of the informational seminars include Maximize Your Money; Work-Life Balance: Wine, Diapers & Zoom; Are You A Pandemic Power Couple; How to Strengthen Your Relationship During The Pandemic; What Are The Next Steps To Secure Racial Justice, And Equality?

To watch the virtual event click here.

