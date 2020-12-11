Ashley & Brad

SUN BROADCAST GROUP's weekday morning show ASHLEY & BRAD have added new affiliates, KFLX (92.5 FM)/PRESCOTT-FLAGSTAFF, AZ; KPPT (100.7 FM)/DEPOT BAY, OR; KQBG (99.5 FM)/WENATCHEE, WA; and KHKM (MAX 98-7 & 96-9)/MISSOULA, MT. Radio veterans ASHLEY PAIGE and BRAD ABRELL broadcast a 4-hour show Monday through Friday, intended for AC, Classic Hits, or Country formats.

SKID TRAX co-founder MICHAEL RAFFETY, said, "We’re excited to bring ASHLEY & BRAD’s big sound and competitive advantage to our new affiliate stations and look forward to sharing big laughs and smiles with an ever-expanding community of listeners!"

“We saw immediate results with ASHLEY & BRAD on Star 98 that led to us adding their show to two more of our AC stations [KQBG-FM and KHKM-FM] that needed an upbeat morning show for adults that wasn’t being offered anywhere else,” said CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Program Director MARK ELLIOTT. “They have been tremendous additions for all three stations and go above and beyond working as partners with us.”



ASHLEY & BRAD is produced by SKID TRAX. To learn more about Ashley & Brad click here.

