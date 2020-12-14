Deadmau5 Rarez

EDM star DEADMAU5 is making available a series of digital collectibles using NFT technology, among the first for the emerging virtual music industry. Because NFTs trade on the blockchain, it ensures that each DEADMAU5 collectible is 100% verifiable as authentic.

Blockchain technology allows collectors to buy and sell digital DEADMAU5 collectibles, and on marketplaces such as the WORLDWIDE ASSET EXCHANGE (WAX.io) the holders can trade them with others, sell them on marketplaces, and showcase their inventory on social media.



The ‘jewel in the crown’ of the series is the ULTRARARE collaborative audio-reactive artwork with renowned XR artist, SUTU EATS FLIES and an original digital artwork is also up for auction on Superrare.co, where unique audio/visual works have sold for upwards of $20,000.



DEADMAU5's career-long manager, DEAN WILSON, has been working behind the scenes with the EMANATE blockchain team since 2019 and his record label, MAU5TRAP RECORDS, is adding more than 600 catalog tracks to the Emanate.live platform. The dance music legend also played the virtual launch party of the p2p music sharing platform, AUDIUS, last month.



While several underground artists have been successful in creating new post-COVID revenue streams with NFTs in the last year, this series represents the first true blockchain-based "digital merch’"offering by any high profile artist, that’s verifiable and tradable on the blockchain.



The first piece to go on-sale will be the one-of-one SUPERRARE on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15th, followed by the WAX sale kicking off on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th with two pack sizes from $9.99 for 10 pieces. More information can be found at HTTPS://ON.WAX.IO/DEADMAU5.



Past NFT pack sales on WAX have sold out in as quickly as nine minutes. Very high demand is anticipated for the music legend’s first-ever NFT sale. Working with creative agency, RISING, each pack has a mixture of pieces with a random chance of getting a scarce collectible.



Once collectors have NFTs or packs, they can sell and trade them on WAX-powered marketplaces and apps. WAX NFTs have sold on secondary marketplaces for over $5,000.

