For The Kids!

CUMULUS MEDIA/SHREVEPORT Urban KMJJ, Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3) and AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7) raised over $52,000 through the stations’ 2nd Annual Radiothon for SHRINERS HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN, held DECEMBER 3-4. The radiothon was 100% virtual this year.

SHRINERS HOSPITAL Development Officer JENNIFER LAURENT said, “The partnership between SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN – SHREVEPORT and CUMULUS Radio Station Group is a wonderful collaboration, resulting in kids from across six states receiving specialty care regardless of the family’s ability to pay. We are so grateful for the extraordinary work of so many to help share the mission and collect necessary funds for such a critical need."

SHRINERS PATIENT AND NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON ALEC, CHATS VIA ZOOM WITH KQHN MIDDAY HOST RACHEL RYAN

CUMULUS SHREVEPORT OM JAY MICHAELS commented, "To be able to partner with such an amazing and special organization like SHRINERS HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN is so important and meaningful to us. Our community is so fortunate to have the very first SHRINERS HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN right here in SHREVEPORT, which changes and improves the quality of life for thousands of area kids every year. We thank our listeners and sponsors for stepping up to help local kids through their generous donations and support."

« see more Net News