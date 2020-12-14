Dave 'Chachi' Denes

BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI' DENES appears in two new episodes of his original podcast, "CHACHI Loves Everybody." The first new episode features his conversation with SCOTT KEENEY, better known as DJ SKEE, the founder of live digital audio network DASH RADIO, and SKEE SPORTS, an award-winning sports content and game day entertainment agency. SKEE shares how his love for radio and natural entrepreneurial abilities led him to build a successful brand and career.

The second new episode finds CHACHI getting social with ALL ACCESS correspondent LORI LEWIS, founder of LORI LEWIS MEDIA, a social media management, marketing, and monetization firm. LEWIS recounts how she started on-air in radio and transformed her career to become radio’s go-to social media guru.

