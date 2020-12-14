Alpha Media

ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE AC KBAY (94.5 Bay FM) and Top 40 KEZR MIX 106.5)/SAN FRANCISCO-SAN JOSE presented its annual HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th through DECEMBER 6th benefitting foster children in SANTA CLARA county being served by CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY.

ALPHA MEDIA Content Director DAVE NUMME commented, “We set a very specific goal this year to get a gift for every one of the 600 foster children currently being served by CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY. Thanks to the generosity of our listeners, we surpassed our goal with 818 toys donated valued at $13,857. Additionally, we raised $4,463.00 and had eight COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATE (CASA) Info Sessions.”

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY CEO FREDERICK J. FERRER added, “For most of the foster children we serve, the gift we send them will likely be the only gift they receive this holiday season. I cannot begin to express how grateful we are for all of the gifts we received this toy drive. Because of the radio stations and their loyal listeners, we will bring joy to every child we serve, all 600 of them, this holiday season. Thank you to everyone that participated and showed up for our foster kids.”

