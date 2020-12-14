Reed Phillips

REED PHILLIPS (PHIL REEDER) has left his position as Operations Manager, PD/MD and on-air personality at STRAMEYER MEDIA GROUP Rock WJLI (ROCK 98.3), Country WRIK-W248CP (RIVER COUNTRY 97.5), Alternative WKRO (103.3 THE BRIDGE) and Country WMJL (RIVER COUNTRY 102.7)/PADUCAH, KY.

"For the last 10 years I have worked tirelessly to help build brands, serve our passionate listeners, and craft some of the most unique radio stations in our area," says PHILLIPS. "I am open to and looking for new opportunities to dive into, whether that's tracking from my home studio, broadcasting via home, or moving. If I can be of service for production, or music/traffic scheduling please let me know."

Reach him at phil@philtheair.com or (913) 244-3604.

