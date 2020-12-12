Frank Amadeo

FRANK AMADEO, President of Estefan Enterprises passed away THIS MORNING (12/12) after suffering a sudden heart attack in his BRICKELL home.

The 57-year-old had been a major part of GLORIA and EMILIO ESTEFAN’s entertainment and hospitality empire since joining ESTEFAN ENTERPRISES in 1992 as Media Relations Director. Before that, he was Program Director for SOUTH FLORIDA radio station Top 40 WHYI (Y-100)/MIAMI.

AMADEO was instrumental in the successful careers of GLORIA ESTEFAN, JON SECADA, SHAKIRA and most recently the ESTEFAN’s daughter EMILY. He spent three decades with ESTEFAN ENTERPRISES and was considered family.

He was instrumental in growing the MIAMI-based company, which includes a management division, film and TV production, a record label and music publishing division. He also oversaw the company’s hotels, restaurants and recording studio.

