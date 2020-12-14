Foster

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of MELBA FOSTER, a longtime specialist at ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL and its fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC. She passed away YESTERDAY (12/13) following a battle with COVID-19.

An ALSAC employee since 2002, FOSTER was a familiar face to those attending the annual Country Cares radio seminar in MEMPHIS, where she was a beloved tour guide who conveyed her passion for the hospital to hundreds of members of the Country music and radio communities over the years.

CUMULUS MEDIA KUBL (K-BULL 93.3)/SALT LAKE CITY PD TRAVIS MOON said of FOSTER, “The world lost one of the most genuine and loving people I've had the honor of working with and knowing. Everyone who supported the Country Cares program at ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL knew how amazing, caring, honest and fun MELBA FOSTER was. When I got the opportunity to work at ST. JUDE, I was blessed to be her co-worker. She always got right to the point with that smile on her face. She was not only an inspiration to us, she made everyone better and my passion for the mission of ST. JUDE is greater for having worked with and knowing her.”

NASHVILLE publicist CRAIG CAMPBELL of CAMPBELL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP said of FOSTER in a FACEBOOK post, “She loved giving artists their first tour of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Her heart and passion for the mission of DANNY THOMAS made lifelong believers of anyone who walked the halls with her.”

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE’s JACKIE PROFFIT, who worked with FOSTER at ALSAC for many years, wrote, “During my time at ST. JUDE, [former PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE VP] KEVIN LAMB and I hosted dozens of bus trips to MEMPHIS. Our guests were artists, songwriters and industry folks making their first visits to ST. JUDE. KEVIN and I got them there, but MELBA FOSTER gave the tour and made it a life-changing experience for the guests.”

« see more Net News