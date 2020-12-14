Bud and Broadway

SUITERADIO’s syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW will debut in afternoons on SOUTH GEORGIA BROADCASTERS INC. Country WBYZ (Z94.5)/BAXLEY, GA starting MONDAY, JANUARY 4th.

WBYZ PD CALEB KARNOUTSOS said, "We're thrilled to bring BUD AND BROADWAY to afternoons on South GEORGIA’s Country powerhouse, Z-94! It's more than just a show, it's a source of laughter, and laughter brings all of us together. That's what we all need right now.”

The duo’s BUD FORD said of the new affiliate, “We are thrilled to bring our show to SAVANNAH. I’m looking forward to getting back there and getting a tattoo finished that was started there in 1991!” Partner JERRY BROADWAY added, “Any city with ghost tours, the world’s third largest ST. PADDY’S DAY parade, and PAULA DEAN’s cooking is a place we want to be!”

Launched in SEPTEMBER, the show now has a total of 15 affiliates, including stations in OKLAHOMA CITY, TULSA, MYRTLE BEACH and FAYETTEVILLE. Find more information here.

